Sweet Tooth: Christian Convery Confirms Season 2 Start: "Gus Is Back!"

We're only one month into the new year and the flow of news about news & returning shows is already running at a fever pitch. Well, you can add Netflix's live-action adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth to that list. Though the global streaming success story earned a second season pick-up last summer, things had been a bit quiet on the behind-the-scenes production front since then. Well, that changed in a big way earlier today courtesy of series star Christian Convery (Gus), who had been posting training videos on social media from New Zealand so the writing was already being written on the wall. But on Wednesday morning (U.S. eastern standard time, at least), Convery offered a new post confirming that filming on the eagerly-anticipated second season was underway.

Here's a look at Convery sharing a look at the sign outside of his trailer door (we think?) to announce that filming on the second season of Netflix's Sweet Tooth was underway:

Previously, Convery shared a look at some martial arts & fight training he was going through for the new season:

Here's a look back at last summer's official announcement video from the Sweet Tooth team:

Developed by Jim Mickle, here's the official trailer for Netflix's Sweet Tooth (with the first season currently streaming):

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

In the following featurette, Lemire is joined by executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey to explain how the comic book made the journey from page to screen, what makes both the graphic novel and the adaptation so special, and how the series expands the universe beyond Lemire's pages:

Netflix's Sweet Tooth Season 1 starred Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), and Neil Sandilands (The Flash), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator. Mickle was also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Beth Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.