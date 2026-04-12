Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback Season 3 E04 "Valerie Does It All" Preview: An AI Uh-Oh

When AI screws up a script, will Valerie be able to save the show? Here's our preview for HBO's The Comeback, S03E04: "Valerie Does It All."

Article Summary Valerie faces chaos when an AI scriptwriting tool goes hilariously off the rails in episode 4.

The Comeback Season 3 highlights Hollywood's reliance on technology and its pitfalls.

Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King deliver laughs and drama as Valerie scrambles to save the show.

The official HBO podcast dives deep into each episode's behind-the-scenes moments and storylines.

Here's the thing about using AI to help you write the project that you're hoping will get picked up to series by the networks or a streaming service. The pilot script could prove to be sitcom magic – and then the script for the second episode reads like the ramblings of a serial killer. That's the situation that Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) is facing heading into tonight's episode of HBO and Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) & Kudrow's The Comeback, S03E04: "Valerie Does It All." After checking out the official overview, preview, and image gallery, make sure to stick around for the latest episode of the official podcast. This week, Kudrow and King do a deep dive into "Valerie Faces Reality," including a look at Valerie's emotional moments (some of which are also hilarious) during the episode and more.

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 4: "Valerie Does It All" Preview

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 4: "Valerie Does It All" – After taping the pilot, Valerie welcomes a new director but is forced to do damage control when the AI writing program delivers an unusable script for the second episode. Three guesses as to who may have to step in at the last second. Directed by Michael Patrick King, and written by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow.

Twenty years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Joining Kudrow this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

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