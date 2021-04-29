Sweet Tooth Teaser Trailer: Netflix Series Adapt's Story Begins Here

For those who've been following the journey that Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth has taken to go from the page to the screen, you know it's been a long one. But on Thursday, the light at the end of the tunnel was as bright as the sun with Netflix releasing the first teaser trailer and preview images for its eight-episode, live-action series adaptation from Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Set to premiere on June 4, the series introduces viewers to Gus (Christian Convery)- part deer, part boy- who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Now here's your look at the official teaser trailer and series overview for Sweet Tooth– beginning its journey on Netflix on June 4, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sweet Tooth | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrBw0pbF11s)

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Netflix's Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), and Neil Sandilands (The Flash), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator. Mickle was also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.