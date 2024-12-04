Posted in: Sky One, Starz, TV | Tagged: ella purnell, Sweetpea

Sweetpea: Ella Purnell Serial Killer Series Renewed for Season 2

Sweetpea, the dark comedy series starring Ella Purnell as a woman who taps into her inner serial killer, has been renewed for a second season.

Sky and STARZ announced that the 'coming-of-rage' Sky Original comedy thriller Sweetpea will return for a second killer season. Ella Purnell will return as serial killer Rhiannon Lewis as her homicidal secret continues to spiral, and she becomes more twisted than ever. The darkly comic series is based on the books by C.J. Skuse, though the first season was a prequel to the first novel.

Executive producer and star Purnell shared, "Being part of Rhiannon's coming-of-rage journey has been a career highlight for me, and to see fans engage with and relate to our oddball Rhiannon, in all her complexity, feels truly special. I cannot wait for audiences to see what she does next. Stay tuned."

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky UK & Ireland, added, "Sweetpea is a highly original, character-driven show, led by the fantastic Ella Purnell, which has captivated audiences around the world. Fans have binged this unique, darkly comic thriller, and they can't wait to see what Rhiannon will do next. Alongside our producing partners at See-Saw Films and STARZ in the U.S., we are thrilled to bring this gem of a show back for a second series."

"Ella Purnell's killer performance captured the journey of a woman finally finding her voice, and we're thrilled with the response from critics and viewers," said Alison Hoffman, President of STARZ Networks. "'Sweetpea's' unique take on female agency is a perfect complement to STARZ's slate of programming for women. We're pleased to continue our partnership with Sky Studios and Ella Purnell in bringing another season of this addictive series to U.S. audiences."

Patrick Walters, Executive Producer See-Saw Films and fanboy, said, "Making Sweetpea has been the most exhilarating of rollercoaster rides, and we're so excited to be partnering again with Sky Studios and to have STARZ back as the show's U.S. home for Season 2. Rhiannon already feels like an iconic character and See-Saw and fanboy can't wait to get back into the world of the show with the powerhouse that is Ella Purnell."

Season 1 of Sweetpea is available to watch on Sky and streaming service NOW in the U.K. and on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada.

