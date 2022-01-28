System Shock: Mortal Kombat Scribe Greg Russo to Write/Direct Series

Binge recently released details about who is going to be both writing and directing their upcoming series, System Shock, based on a game series of the same title. Greg Russo, who has worked on video game adaptations previously like the Mortal Kombat film from last year, is now attached to Binge's own adaptation. It's a collection of games that's giving Bioshock meets SOMA vibes… and honestly, I'm here for it. The game premiered in 1994, made for PC, Macintosh, and NEC PC98. More would be made and edited from the original game such as System Shock 2 and a remastered edition of the first one. The description of the 1994 System Shocker says:

A first-person fight to the death in the depths of space. You're a reknowned hacker, the most notorious cyberspace thief in the corporate world. Caught during a risky break-in, you become indentured to Diego, a greedy Trioptimum exec who bankrolls a rare cyberjack implant operation for you. After six months in a healing coma, you awaken to the twisted aftermath of a terrible disaster.

Binge.com, the highly anticipated streaming platform creating original series and shows inspired by popular video games, announced today that Russo will write and direct the previously revealed live-action System Shock series — based on NightDive Studios' critically acclaimed System Shock franchise. Russo, who penned New Line Cinema's 2021 hit film Mortal Kombat, will also act as an executive producer alongside Binge's Allan Ungar and Nightdive Studios' Stephen Kick (CEO and Founder) and Larry Kuperman (Director of Business Development).

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team at Binge and Nightdive Studios to bring the iconic 'System Shock' franchise to life," said Russo. "I've been waiting for the right opportunity to make my directorial debut, and I finally found it." Nightdive Studios' System Shock: Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2 are available to purchase for Windows PCs on various digital storefronts. A complete remake of the original 1994 System Shock is in development by Nightdive Studios and will be published by Prime Matter for release on Windows PC and consoles later this year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: System Shock: Enhanced Edition Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhRp4HT40PE)

"Greg is a superbly talented screenwriter who possesses an unmatched knowledge and passion for gaming," said Ungar. "His artistic approach to storytelling and his deep understanding of the source material will undoubtedly get fans excited about this new franchise. We're thrilled to be bringing him on board and can't wait to share his vision with audiences worldwide."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: System Shock 2 – Trailer (1999) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYIwtjstoeI)

"I've always believed that a live-action adaptation of 'System Shock' would be the perfect medium to retell the harrowing story of Citadel station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror," said Stephen Kick, CEO & Founder of Nightdive Studios. He added, "With Greg Russo and the rest of the talented team at Binge behind the wheel, our excitement for the live-action series has only gotten stronger. We can't wait to see what grotesqueries and frights await!"