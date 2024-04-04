Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: lucasfilm, star wars, tales of the empire, Tales of the Jedi, trailer

Tales of the Empire Trailer: On May 4th, The Big Bads Have Their Say

Set to arrive on May 4th, check out the official trailer, poster & preview images for Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

On May 4th, the big-bads get to tell their "tales." Following up on 2022's Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, Disney+ & Lucasfilm released the official trailer, key art poster & preview images for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – with all six episodes set to drop that day exclusively on Disney+. The animated series journeys into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths – set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier today – followed by a rundown of the voice cast as well as the show's official poster:

The voice cast for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous). Created by supervising director Dave Filoni, the animated series is executive-produced by Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, and Carrie Beck – with Josh Rimes serving as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood serving as the senior producer. Now, here's a look at the official key art poster – with the series set to hit streaming screens on May 4th:

