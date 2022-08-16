Tales of the Walking Dead S01E02 Images: Meanwhile, In Atlanta…

This past Sunday saw the premiere of AMC's horror anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead, with the Terry Crews & Olivia Munn-starring premiere, "Evie / Joe," offering two new characters to the TWD universe while vibing like a backdoor pilot (check out our thoughts on the episode here). This time around, we have a pretty impressive preview image package for S01E02 "Blair / Gina" (directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Kari Drake) to pass along as Blair (Parker Posey) and Gina (Jillian Bell) find themselves trapped together as the city of Atlanta goes to Hell in a handbasket, forcing the duo to work together if they want to make it out of the city limits alive. Here's a look:

With the spinoff anthology series set to hit AMC screens this Sunday, August 21st with S01E02 "Blair / Gina", here's a look at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' anthology series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, the anthology series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.