Tales of the Walking Dead Shares Character Profile Teasers & More

If you're a fan of "The Walking Dead," then you know that Sunday night is a big night for the franchise. That's when Chris Hardwick hosts AMC's Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview, and as you can guess from the title? We're going to be finding out a whole lot more about the upcoming spinoffs focusing on Norman Reedus' Daryl; Lauren Cohan's Maggie & Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan; Andrew Lincoln's Rick & Danai Gurira's Michonne, and the upcoming spinoff anthology series that we're previewing for you. That's right, we have a set of new preview images to pass along, followed by some character profile teasers for three new faces we will be meeting starting a week from this Sunday.

And in the following mini-teasers, viewers get a chance to get up-close and personal with Parker Posey's Blair, Jillian Bell's Gina, and Poppy Liu's Amy ahead of next Sunday's premiere:

No one said the apocalypse was going to be easy… Don't miss the premiere of #TalesOfTWD August 14th. pic.twitter.com/8TntofNkUZ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

You could cut this tension with a knife. Don't miss Jillian Bell on #TalesOfTWD premiering August 14th. pic.twitter.com/d5PQMFufHg — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

If it's a fight you want, it's a fight you'll get. Look out for Poppy Liu on #TalesOfTWD premiering August 14th. pic.twitter.com/y6gd0eQiEw — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

With the spinoff anthology series set to hit screens on Sunday, August 14th, here's a look at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, Tales of the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.