Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Andrew Matarazzo, boxtown, tara strong

Tara Strong Recasting Over Posts "Not a Difficult Decision": Boxtown

Boxtown and Bandit Mill Animation released a more detailed statement on their reason behind recasting Tara Strong over social media posts.

Last week, Charlie Gavin (Clarence, Harvey Beaks) & Bandit Mill Animation's Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls)-starring Boxtown announced that it was recasting veteran voice actress Tara Strong (Teen Titans GO!, Loki) in the the Bandit Mill Animation-produced animated project. The move came in response to Strong's social media posts earlier this week with regards to the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel from out of Gaza – resulting in hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and individuals kidnapped from Israel & held in Gaza. As the already unstable Middle East region continues to deteriorate, the tragedy and the response to it are being hotly debated in ways that have created confusion & growing animosity on a number of fronts. Boxtown and Bandit Mill Animation have now followed up last week's news with a lengthier explanation/statement regarding the move – one that the producers say "was not a difficult decision."

"As some of you may have heard, Tara Strong is no longer involved with 'Boxtown' or Bandit Mill Animation and will no longer be voicing the character of 'Bill the Orphan.' The decision was due to a trend among Tara's recent online activity, including posts that promote controversial messages regarding the peoples of Palestine currently being affected by the ongoing Isreal-Palestine crisis," read the statement posted by Boxtown and Bandit Mill Animation. "We believe that our public platform gives us a duty to be careful when it comes to hateful messages and misinformation online. This extends to our cast and crew. This was not a difficult decision. More information about the casting of Boxtown will come within the coming weeks. Our hearts are with the Palestinian and Israeli children and families being affected by the ongoing conflict. People should be able to live freely without being threatened by constant abuse and terror. We are hoping for the best." Here's a look at the original statement:

Boxtown Recasts Tara Strong Over Israel/Palestine/Hamas Posts

Last week, the team behind Boxtown announced that Strong was being recast – adding the following line in a follow-up tweet in what appeared to be an attempt at more clarity: "It's very disappointing that some people continue to spread misinformation and hatred. We do not stand for hatred in any of its forms." Not long after, Strong responded to her recasting – news that she said she first learned about on Twitter.

"Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We'll have more info soon on open auditions. Thanks for y'all's understanding as we re-orient and figure out the next steps," read the first tweet from the team behind the adult animation project, announcing that Strong was being recast. In a follow-up post, the production offered additional insight into its actions. "The Boxtown team is a diverse team of all stripes. Ms. Strong was fully paid for her work (and as we're only funded for one episode, she is missing out on no future work). It's very disappointing that some people continue to spread misinformation and hatred. We do not stand for hatred in any of its forms."

"Just found out on Twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made, I guess," Strong wrote in response. "Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your Kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace." Following up on her response, two individuals accused Strong of having gone on an "Islamophobic binge" and that she believes "Muslims are out to take over the world" – to which Strong reaffirmed that her comments were directed at Hamas and not the Palestinian people:

I've never been nor would I ever be, but I am against #HAMAS so should everyone else 💙 — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Some believe that the following tweet was the post in question – questioning who Strong was referring to when she mentioned "they" – while the veteran actress' posts following this one from October 9th directly refer to Hamas.

This is only the beginning. They were smart to start with a country people love to hate. — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

For those who support the actions of #Hamas; when they infiltrate your home town, on your soil, break into Jewish homes, raping, beheading innocent babies,will you applaud them? Will you wave their flag while they slaughter Christians & Muslims who don't believe their ideologies? — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!