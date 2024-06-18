Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Amazon MGM, tatiana maslany, The Nightbeast

Tatiana Maslany to Star in New Horror Comedy Pilot The Nightbeast

Tatiana Maslany is set to star in a dark comedy horror pilot for Amazon/MGM+, with The Nightbeast having one hell of a hook premise-wise.

Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk herself, has lined up her next potential series gig. The actress will star in the pilot The Nightbeast for Amazon/MGM+ and will also produce the project. Executive producers will include Peter Warren, Justin Levy, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Station 26, A Range Company), Kristen Campo (Campout), and director Jamie Babbit. The pilot originates from Leah Rachel (Chambers) and Travis Jackson (Hemlock Grove), with Deadline Hollywood first reporting the news.

Tatiana Maslany Does A Deal… With A Beast

In the pilot, "a young mother is unsatisfied with her seemingly perfect suburban life, so she begins an affair with the boogeyman in her son's closet – a surprisingly sexy man called the Nightbeast. But this harmless affair she thought to be a figment of her imagination begins to have unexpected consequences, as her two worlds increasingly begin to collide in this seductive, darkly comedic tale." That certainly sounds like a deeply dark premise for a comedy, but it also sounds awesome. One would also think that if this goes to a series, it will be for Prime Video. Here is a thought for the person to play the beast: Tom Ellis. I think that he could be perfect for that type of role, as would anyone who watched Lucifer, and the chemistry between him and Maslany would be off the charts.

Tatiana Maslany starred in five seasons of the sci-fi show Orphan Black, playing multiple roles and winning an Emmy for her performance. That series ran from 2013-2017. Since then, she has starred in Perry Mason, Destroyer, The Other Half, and, of course, in the MCU as She-Hulk in the single-season series that aired on Disney+ in 2022.

