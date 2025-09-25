Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: taylor swift, The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift Confirmed for NBC's "The Tonight Show" on October 6th

After dropping a ten-ton hint earlier today, NBC's The Tonight Show confirmed that Taylor Swift will join Jimmy Fallon on October 6th.

UPDATE: It's official! Taylor Swift will return to NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6th, three days after the Oct. 3rd release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Set to kick off at 11:35 pm ET/PT, Swift will be joined by The Diplomat star Keri Russell and a musical performance by the Format.

Here's a look at the confirmation, followed by our original reporting:

NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host Jimmy Fallon is either dropping ten-ton teases that singer/songwriter Taylor Swift will be appearing on his October 6th show, or he's a masochist who wants millions of Swifties coming after him. Earlier today, Fallon dropped an interesting teaser (which you can check out above) that was overflowing with references to Swift and her upcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl (dropping October 3rd). We've got everything from Fallon placing bets on "10," "6," and "25" (with the wheel hitting "13" – guess whose lucky number that is?) and three showgirls dressed in a style that's very familiar to a certain album cover, to some interesting choice phrases being used (Fallon: "Baby, that's show business for you," the same line that Swift put into play to get the word out about the new album). Though we were dead wrong about Swift hosting the Season 51 premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Swift and Fallon's past appearance history, and the fact that the date would be three days after "Showgirl" releases, it all makes perfect sense.

NFL: Goodell on Taylor Swift/Super Bowl Halftime Rumors: "Maybe"

Checking in with the TODAY show to preview the upcoming start of the new season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked by co-host Savannah Guthrie about the rumors that the league and Swift's people were in talks. "We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time," Goodell shared, offering as pleasant and non-specific a response as possible. But Guthrie continued with the follow-ups, asking Goodell if anything was currently in the works ("I can't tell you anything about it") and pressing him to see if that would count as a maybe ("It's a maybe"). "I'm waiting on my friend Jay-Z," Goodell joked when asked when the halftime show announcement would be made. "It's in his hands. I'm waiting for the smoke to come out." With September usually being the month when the Super Bowl halftime show performer gets announced, the questions weren't surprising.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!