Taylor Swift: "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" Video Honors Eras Tour

Taylor Swift spotlights her "Eras Tour" in the official music video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" from The Tortured Poets Department.

What's that you said? You're tired of hearing about what folks in the NFL, Donald Trump, CM Punk, and others have to say about singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift, and you wish we could get back to the music – even for just a second? Well, it appears Swift has heard your concerns because she dropped the official video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" from her mega-hit album experience, The Tortured Poets Department. If you've been following Swift during her global "Eras Tour," then be prepared for a rollercoaster of emotions and some serious hits to the feels.

We've got the official music video waiting for you above and the official lyric music video waiting for you below – and make sure to stick around for a very cool tour update spotlighting Florence Welch.

Welch joined Swift's final London concert on Tuesday, with the two performing their song, "Florida!!!" as Swift wraps up the European leg of the "Eras Tour." After a return to the U.S., Swift will kick off more dates stateside beginning on October 18th in Miami, Florida, at the Hard Rock Stadium. The co-written song appears on Swift's still-chart-topping latest album – holding onto the top of the Billboard's 200 albums chart since it dropped back in mid-April. "'Florida!!' song I wrote with Florence and the Machine, and I think I was coming up with this idea of, like, what happens when your life doesn't fit, or your choices you've made catch up to you," Swift shared during an interview with iHeartRadio where the singer/songwriter offered some insights into a number of tracks on the album. With Swift having some time back home in the U.S. and some time to go before she heads back out on the road, it will be interesting to see if she does any major media visits.

