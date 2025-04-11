Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso: Dungey Offers Season 4 Update, Talks 3-Season Pitch Rumor

WBTV Group-WBD US Networks Chairman & CEO Channing Dungey offered an update on Ted Lasso Season 4 and rumors of a three-season pitch.

Shortly after the news broke during Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Apple TV+ made it official last month: Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is coming back for a fourth season. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group-WBD US Networks, offered some insights into how the new season came together, an update on where things currently stand, and a response to rumors that Sudeikis has a three-season plan in mind.

"It's really all been driven by Jason. The studio, Warner Bros, and Apple were very much open to doing more 'Ted Lasso,' but so much of it was about Jason feeling good about the prospects, [being] comfortable with the idea," Dungey shared. "It's all coming from his creative brain, and we were fortunate enough to find ourselves in a place where he landed on an idea that he was excited about, and we are getting the opportunity to support him in that vision." In terms of locking down important players such as Hunt and Juno Temple, Dungey noted that it's "so far, so good," the "active conversations" were still ongoing "but we're very hopeful."

Now that the fourth season is in development, is there any truth to the rumblings that Sudeikis has a three-season plan mapped out that sees Ted coaching a women's soccer team? It doesn't sound like it, but Dungey's choice of words is very interesting. "We've heard the pitch for this next season, for Season 4. Is there the opportunity for the story to continue after that? Absolutely. Have I heard a whole three-season pitch? Not yet," she shared.

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

