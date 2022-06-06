Ted Lasso Season 3 Written Like It's Final Season: Brett Goldstein

Though series star Jason Sudeikis had hinted previously that he could see the award-winning & beloved Apple TV+ series ending its run after three seasons, his co-star & writer Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) is letting fans know that Ted Lasso Season 3 is being written as a series finale. Speaking with Sunday Times, Goldstein revealed, "We are writing it like that. It was planned as three," before joking (?!?), "Spoiler alert — everyone dies." Goldstein's perspective on how the upcoming season is being approached appears to be pretty on-point considering what others in & around the series have had to say about the series' proposed timeline.

Now here's a special holiday treat from Apple TV+ and the folks behind the streaming series, as Ted's mustache goes walkabout in Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache:

Back when the series was first hitting the streaming service, Sudeikis explained what it is about Ted that keeps his outlook so positive- and how he (and viewers) can relate to that on a personal level. "Gandhi said, 'Be the change you want to see in the world,' and this creates the change you want to see," said Sudeikis. "Create the world where being nice, being uncynical, being egoless, being empathetic, and promoting forgiveness is not something that is weak and happens without consequences. Ted does see the best in people and he really is the best version of myself. He's like me after two beers on an empty stomach on a bright sunny day, just like, 'With all of us together, what can't we do?'" So without further ado, here's a look back at the official trailer for the second season of Ted Lasso:

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England- despite having no experience coaching soccer. The widely acclaimed series also stars Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joined the cast as Sharon, a sports psychologist brought in to work with AFC Richmond. Sudeikis serves as executive producer, as does Lawrence via his Doozer Productions- in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.