Ted Lasso Season 4: Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis Make It REALLY Official

After Jason Sudeikis broke the news earlier today, Apple TV+ made the good news really official: Ted Lasso will be back for Season 4.

After the news broke earlier today via Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Apple TV+ has made it officially official. Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso will be back for a fourth season. "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap," shared Sudeikis in a statement. "In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be."

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

"If ever there was a show the world needed more of right now, it would be 'Ted Lasso,'" shared Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks. "We — along with countless fans around the globe — have been rooting for another season, and it is an incredible feeling to be able to say, 'Yes, it's happening!' We thank our partners at Apple and can't wait for Jason and the entire 'Ted Lasso' dream team to step back onto the pitch and deliver another season of this phenomenal series." Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added, "'Ted Lasso' has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief. Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."

Ted Lasso fans … we gotta talk about it 👀 NEW EPISODE PREMIERES TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/uGxdxVB5oP — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

