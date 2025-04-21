Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 4 Return Similar to Friend's "Dead" Cat: Goldstein

Ted Lasso writer/actor Brett Goldstein explains how the Apple TV+ series' Season 4 return reminds him of a friend's "dead" cat.

After a very promising update earlier this month regarding how things are progressing with the fourth season of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso (more on that below), series writer and actor Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) offered what could be the most unique perspective that we're going to get on the show's return. Noting that development is "in the writers' room at the moment," Goldstein explained how it felt to bring a series back to life that they had, for all intents and purposes, said goodbye to after three seasons – and he did it by comparing the experience to a friend whose case died and than apparently… didn't."

"I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot. He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. 'I wish the cat would come back.' And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn't their cat. And I think about that all the time. And so, I'm like, no wonder this guy is fucked in the head, because he thinks death isn't real, so of course he's insane. He's such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead," Goldstein shared during a recent episode of the Wild Card podcast. That feeling of being able to play god is one that's applicable to where he, Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Kelly find themselves now. "I guess I'm saying I feel like that kid," Goldstein added. "Like 'We buried it… We all cried; we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?' It's too much power."

"It's really all been driven by Jason. The studio, Warner Bros, and Apple were very much open to doing more 'Ted Lasso,' but so much of it was about Jason feeling good about the prospects, [being] comfortable with the idea," Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group-WBD US Networks, shared with earlier Deadline Hollywood this month. "It's all coming from his creative brain, and we were fortunate enough to find ourselves in a place where he landed on an idea that he was excited about, and we are getting the opportunity to support him in that vision." In terms of locking down important players such as Hunt and Juno Temple, Dungey noted that it's "so far, so good," the "active conversations" were still ongoing "but we're very hopeful." With the fourth season in development, is there any truth to the rumblings that Sudeikis has a three-season plan mapped out that sees Ted coaching a women's soccer team? It doesn't sound like it, but Dungey's choice of words is very interesting. "We've heard the pitch for this next season, for Season 4. Is there the opportunity for the story to continue after that? Absolutely. Have I heard a whole three-season pitch? Not yet," she shared.

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!