Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Teen Titans GO!/Greg Cipes, Countdown & MTV VMAs: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: MTV VMAs, SNL, Teen Titans GO! Star Greg Cipes, The Boys, Countdown, Helluva Boss, Slow Horses, and more!
Article Summary
- Latest scoop on Teen Titans GO! star Greg Cipes’ firing and his claims that his Parkinson’s was the reason
- 2025 MTV VMAs deliver big moments with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, and more
- SNL’s Season 51 cast changes, The Boys S5 with Jared Padalecki, and Countdown updates included
- Get highlights and info on Helluva Boss, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Slow Horses, Star Trek: TNG, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? 2025 MTV VMAs, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Teen Titans GO! Star Greg Cipes, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's The Boys & Jared Padalecki, Prime Video's Countdown, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Star Trek: TNG & Noah Hawley, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: 2025 MTV VMAs, SNL, Teen Titans GO! Star Greg Cipes, The Boys/Jared Padalecki, Countdown, Helluva Boss, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Slow Horses, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 8, 2025:
SNL Season 51 Cast Changes Reportedly Complete; Big Names Returning
2025 MTV VMAs: Mariah Carey Medley Tops Video Vanguard Award Moment
2025 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Offers Epic "The Dead Dance" MSG Performance
2025 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Sends a Message with Her "Tears"
2025 MTV VMAs: Busta Rhymes Honors Visionary Award with Killer Medley
2025 MTV VMAs: Check Out Ricky Martin's Latin Icon Medley Performance
2025 MTV VMAs: Watch Lady Gaga's Artist of the Year Acceptance Speech
2025 MTV VMAs: Check Out Katseye Performing "Gnarley" & "Gabriela"
2025 MTV VMAs Pay Tribute to "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne
Teen Titans GO! Actor Greg Cipes Fired; Claims Parkinson's Was Reason
The Boys: Jared Padalecki Teases Season 5 Role Unlike Any He's Played
SNL: Scarlett Johansson Confirms Colin Jost Returning for Season 51
Countdown Showrunner Hints at Season 2 Back-Up Plan & Much More
AEW Collision: Revolutionary Wrestling and Suspicious Storytelling
Did Donald Trump Pull the Plug on Tom Hanks' Award Over SNL 50 Sketch?
Helluva Boss: I.M.P. Buys Some TV Ad Time; "Mission: Zero" Preview
The Boys Stunt Team, "Christ" Win Big During Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Buffy/SMG, Helluva Boss, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01: "Costa da Morte" Final Preview
2025 MTV VMAs Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers/Presenters & More
Star Trek: TNG, Data Would've Been the Focus of Noah Hawley's Films
Slow Horses: Author Mick Herron on Inspirations Behind Jackson Lamb
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!