Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Teen Titans GO!/Greg Cipes, Countdown & MTV VMAs: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: MTV VMAs, SNL, Teen Titans GO! Star Greg Cipes, The Boys, Countdown, Helluva Boss, Slow Horses, and more!

Article Summary Latest scoop on Teen Titans GO! star Greg Cipes’ firing and his claims that his Parkinson’s was the reason

2025 MTV VMAs deliver big moments with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, and more

SNL’s Season 51 cast changes, The Boys S5 with Jared Padalecki, and Countdown updates included

Get highlights and info on Helluva Boss, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Slow Horses, Star Trek: TNG, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? 2025 MTV VMAs, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Teen Titans GO! Star Greg Cipes, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's The Boys & Jared Padalecki, Prime Video's Countdown, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Star Trek: TNG & Noah Hawley, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 2025 MTV VMAs, SNL, Teen Titans GO! Star Greg Cipes, The Boys/Jared Padalecki, Countdown, Helluva Boss, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Slow Horses, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 8, 2025:

SNL Season 51 Cast Changes Reportedly Complete; Big Names Returning

2025 MTV VMAs: Mariah Carey Medley Tops Video Vanguard Award Moment

2025 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Offers Epic "The Dead Dance" MSG Performance

2025 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Sends a Message with Her "Tears"

2025 MTV VMAs: Busta Rhymes Honors Visionary Award with Killer Medley

2025 MTV VMAs: Check Out Ricky Martin's Latin Icon Medley Performance

2025 MTV VMAs: Watch Lady Gaga's Artist of the Year Acceptance Speech

2025 MTV VMAs: Check Out Katseye Performing "Gnarley" & "Gabriela"

2025 MTV VMAs Pay Tribute to "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne

Teen Titans GO! Actor Greg Cipes Fired; Claims Parkinson's Was Reason

The Boys: Jared Padalecki Teases Season 5 Role Unlike Any He's Played

SNL: Scarlett Johansson Confirms Colin Jost Returning for Season 51

Countdown Showrunner Hints at Season 2 Back-Up Plan & Much More

AEW Collision: Revolutionary Wrestling and Suspicious Storytelling

Did Donald Trump Pull the Plug on Tom Hanks' Award Over SNL 50 Sketch?

Helluva Boss: I.M.P. Buys Some TV Ad Time; "Mission: Zero" Preview

The Boys Stunt Team, "Christ" Win Big During Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Buffy/SMG, Helluva Boss, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01: "Costa da Morte" Final Preview

2025 MTV VMAs Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers/Presenters & More

Star Trek: TNG, Data Would've Been the Focus of Noah Hawley's Films

Slow Horses: Author Mick Herron on Inspirations Behind Jackson Lamb

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!