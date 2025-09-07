Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy/SMG, Helluva Boss, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, Arcane, The Rookie, True Detective, SNL, Buffy, Helluva Boss, High Potential, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO Max's The Pitt, Netflix's Arcane, Apple TV+'s The Studio, CBS's Boston Blue, ABC's The Rookie & The Rookie North, CBS's Y: Marshals, HBO's True Detective, NBC's SNL, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, AEW/WWE, ABC's High Potential, James Gunn: Peacemaker & Superman, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, CBS's Two and a Half Men: Charlie Sheen & Jon Cryer, Patty Guggenheim: Twisted Metal & She-Hulk, Whoopi Goldberg & Doctor Who, Peacock's The Paper, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 7, 2025:

The Pitt: Shawn Hatosy Wins Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Arcane Wins 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program

The Studio: Bryan Cranston's Emmy Win First for Comedic Performance

Boston Blue: CBS Drops Early Look at Upcoming "Blue Bloods" Spinoff

The Rookie North: Alexi Hawley Shares Promising Spinoff Update

Y: Marshals Teaser Previews Next Chapter in Kayce Dutton's Story

True Detective: McConaughey on Nicolas Cage/S05; Rust Cohle Return

SNL: For Marshall, Herlihy & Higgins, "It's PDD Forever, Baby!"

Buffy Revival Series "Honoring the Show's Original DNA": Gellar

Helluva Boss Short "Mission: Whacked Off" Released; New Ep Trailer

Bryan Danielson Joins AEW Commentary Team Permanently

AEW Collision Airing Tonight Literally Stabs AJ Lee Right in the Back

WWE SmackDown Review: More on AJ Lee's Historic Surprise Return

High Potential Cast, Showrunner Impress at ABC's End of Summer Soiree

Peacemaker, Superman & How Rated R/TV-MA Works in The DCU: James Gunn

Marvel Zombies Is Keeping a Kill Count; Peter Parker Has Some Advice

The Rookie Team Shines at ABC's End of Summer Soiree (IMAGES)

Two and a Half Men: Charlie Sheen Wants Revival, Jon Cryer to "DM Me"

Patty Guggenheim Talks Twisted Metal, She-Hulk, Adobe Acrobat Studio

Whoopi Goldberg Still Wants To Play Doctor Who But Knows Why She Won't

The Paper: Impacciatore & Frei on [SPOILER] Episode 5 Appearance

