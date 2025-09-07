Buffy/SMG, Helluva Boss, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO Max's The Pitt, Netflix's Arcane, Apple TV+'s The Studio, CBS's Boston Blue, ABC's The Rookie & The Rookie North, CBS's Y: Marshals, HBO's True Detective, NBC's SNL, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, AEW/WWE, ABC's High Potential, James Gunn: Peacemaker & Superman, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, CBS's Two and a Half Men: Charlie Sheen & Jon Cryer, Patty Guggenheim: Twisted Metal & She-Hulk, Whoopi Goldberg & Doctor Who, Peacock's The Paper, and more!
The Pitt: Shawn Hatosy Wins Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Arcane Wins 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program
The Studio: Bryan Cranston's Emmy Win First for Comedic Performance
Boston Blue: CBS Drops Early Look at Upcoming "Blue Bloods" Spinoff
The Rookie North: Alexi Hawley Shares Promising Spinoff Update
Y: Marshals Teaser Previews Next Chapter in Kayce Dutton's Story
True Detective: McConaughey on Nicolas Cage/S05; Rust Cohle Return
SNL: For Marshall, Herlihy & Higgins, "It's PDD Forever, Baby!"
Buffy Revival Series "Honoring the Show's Original DNA": Gellar
Helluva Boss Short "Mission: Whacked Off" Released; New Ep Trailer
Bryan Danielson Joins AEW Commentary Team Permanently
AEW Collision Airing Tonight Literally Stabs AJ Lee Right in the Back
WWE SmackDown Review: More on AJ Lee's Historic Surprise Return
High Potential Cast, Showrunner Impress at ABC's End of Summer Soiree
Peacemaker, Superman & How Rated R/TV-MA Works in The DCU: James Gunn
Marvel Zombies Is Keeping a Kill Count; Peter Parker Has Some Advice
The Rookie Team Shines at ABC's End of Summer Soiree (IMAGES)
Countdown, AJ Lee, Gunn: DCU/DC Comics & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Two and a Half Men: Charlie Sheen Wants Revival, Jon Cryer to "DM Me"
Patty Guggenheim Talks Twisted Metal, She-Hulk, Adobe Acrobat Studio
Whoopi Goldberg Still Wants To Play Doctor Who But Knows Why She Won't
The Paper: Impacciatore & Frei on [SPOILER] Episode 5 Appearance
