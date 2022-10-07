Teen Wolf: The Movie Preview: Derek Has a Deadly Allison Problem

Did you really think New York Comic Con (NYCC) was going to roll around and Paramount+'s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie wouldn't have a sneak preview to share? Well, they definitely did… and it was definitely good. In the clip you're about to see, Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) and Eli (Vince Mattis) find their quality bonding time being interrupted in a big way by a very familiar face. Yup, it's Allison (Crystal Reed)… and it looks like she's got Derek's number big time. And that's just a small taste of what awaits when the film hits streaming screens on January 26, 2023.

The cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. Now here's a look at the sneak preview released during NYCC, followed by an overview and the teaser trailer released over the summer:

In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television, a terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills, calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) to once again reunite the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and the return of a long-lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

