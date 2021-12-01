Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cel With Bebop & Rocksteady Hits Auction

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has captivated the minds of multiple generations now. What began as an indie comic created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird blew up into a phenomenon in the late eighties into the nineties. Many adults will look back on the wildly popular cartoon and best-selling line of toys with extreme nostalgia when thinking of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but the franchise goes beyond even that. The live-action films are every bit as addictive as the cartoon, so much so that a profane re-dub was pulling in hundreds of thousands of views on Worldstar and YouTube in recent years. The comic itself has gone through many iterations, with the current IDW run quite popular even with over 100 issues published. The original, classic cartoon fans can now celebrate this nostalgic favorite by bidding on unique production cels from the series featuring TMNT ally Casey Jones and iconic villains Bebop and Rocksteady.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bebop, Rocksteady, and Casey Jones Production Cel and Animation Drawing Group of 4 (Murakami-Wolf-Swenson, 1987-96).

Presented is a spectacular collection of three hand-painted original production cels featuring Shredder's pea-brained henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady along with a great image of the popular vigilante antihero Casey Jones. The characters measure 3.75" x 5.25", 6.5" x 6.5" and 5.5" x 6.25" respectively on the 12 field cels. This generous set also includes Casey Jones' matching original animation drawing rendered in graphite and color pencil. Each cel is displayed on a printed background for presentation purposes, and all pieces show minor handling and edge wear from normal studio use. The Casey cel and drawing are numbered C-41, Rocksteady is numbered A18, and Bebop's cel bears the number B-8. Some light wrinkling and folding in the upper corners of the drawing, and the condition overall is Very Good.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can head over to Heritage Auctions, where this production cel and animation drawing is now live. Good luck to everyone bidding on this awesome lot!