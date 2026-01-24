Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: tenacious d

Tenacious D "Will Be Back": Kyle Gass "Hashed It Out" with Jack Black

Kyle Gass is feeling good about the prospects of a Tenacious D reunion with Jack Black and reflecting on his controversial Trump comment.

The breakup of Jack Black and Kyle Gass… otherwise known as "The Greatest Rock Duo to Ever Rock The Planet"… otherwise known as "The D"… otherwise known as Tenacious D… is a subject we haven't touched on in a little over six months. For those who need a history lesson, here's what went down. Back in July 2024, Gass' birthday was being celebrated on stage during the band's performance at Australia's ICC Sydney Theater. At one point, Gass was asked to make a wish before blowing out the candle on his birthday cake. "Don't miss Trump next time," was Gass's response, referring to the assassination attempt made on Donald Trump only a day or so earlier. It didn't take long for news (and footage) of the moment to hit social media and start making headlines. Black would take to social media to make the case that he was "blindsided" by what Gass said and that he didn't endorse hate speech or violence "in any form":

In addition, Black would announce that the world tour was on hold and that "creative plans are on hold" for Tenacious D. For his part, Gass would post an apology on social media, noting that when he said was "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake" and that he wasn't looking to condone violence "of any kind, in any form, against anyone – though he would later delete his apology. During the August 2024 premiere of Borderlands, Black offered some hope that "The D" would be back: "We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime, and we'll be back." On a personal level, Black and Gass have still maintained their friendship, with Black adding, "Yeah, we're friends. That hasn't changed. These things take time sometimes… And we'll be back when it feels right."

Speaking with Rolling Stone for an interview that went live this week, Gass noted that he had "hashed it out" with Black and that he had high hopes for a Tenacious D reunion down the road. "It's like a marriage. You go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner," Gass shared about his relationship with Black. As for the the band's return, Gass added that it's all about the right time. "We will serve no D-wine before it's D-time — but we will be back. We will return," he said.

"I've felt terrible ever since, because it's such a responsibility to not screw up like that," Gass shared when discussing his comment regarding Trump, adding, "I've felt terrible ever since, because it's such a responsibility to not screw up like that." He continued, "I wouldn't wish it on anybody. It's one of those things, once it was picked up, it just got worse and worse. It was a Defcon 2 for sure in the camp. And I did it. It was hard to take responsibility for it, but it was my fuck-up. When you're in it, it's hard to even think straight. It's just this thing flooding and coming at you. We had to take the break. And I got it. Jack has this magnificent career; I can't even count the franchises now. So as hard as it was, I just had to take the long ride home."

