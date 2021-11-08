Tetsuya Naito Announces Return To NJPW At World Tag League 2021

Tetsuya Naito made a surprise announcement this morning as he revealed he will be back for the NJPW World Tag League 2021. As you might recall, Naito suffered a ruptured knee during his first match of the G1 Climax 31 against Zack Saber Jr on September 18th, which put him out of action for the entire tournament and gave everyone a bye round with an automatic two points for his absence. Today during a press conference in Tokyo, Naito announced the injury was not as every as originally expected and would not require surgery. What's more, he will return to action sooner than expected as he will team with fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon member SANADA in the upcoming tag team tournament. We have the full video and translation from NJPW below.

As you all know, on September 18 in Osaka, on the first night of the G1 Climax, I injured my knee and have been off since. My G1 Climax ended with a 0-9, zero point score, a truly terrible record.

I've torn ligaments in my knee twice before, and I know that with severe ligament damage, you tend to need surgery that can put you on the shelf for a year. That's what I was preparing myself mentally for as I went to the hospital, but thankfully there was no ligament damage, and no need for surgery. It was a painful injury, and I needed time to heal, but on November 14, in Korakuen Hall on the first night of World Tag League, I will be back. My partner? Of course, SANADA. I messaged SANADA yesterday, and all I got in response was a thumbs up emoji. That's pretty on brand, right?

There's one thing I want to say to everyone, and one thing I want to make sure we're all clear on. I am not rushing back to the ring. Please be assured on that front. Now the guys who have a match at Wrestle Kingdom all lined up, they won't be in World Tag League, right? Even if they want to, NJPW won't let 'em. I don't get it, I never will, but me and SANADA will be more than adequate substitutes.

So, to recap- I am back on November 14 at the World Tag League kickoff in Korakuen. See you then