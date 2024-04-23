Posted in: Fox, Netflix, TV | Tagged: ashton kutcher, family guy, fox, mila kunis, netflix, seth green, That '70s Show, That '90s Show

That '90s Show S02: Kunis, Kutcher Not Returning; Seth Green Returns

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won't return for Netflix's That '90s Show Season 2 - but Seth Green will reprise his role from That '70s Show.

Article Summary Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won't be appearing in "That '90s Show" Season 2.

Seth Green confirmed to return as Mitch Miller from "That ‘70s Show" for the new season.

"That ‘90s Show" set in 1995 with the new cast and original series holdovers Smith and Rupp.

Season 2 expected to have a summer 2024 release, though no confirmed date yet.

At least two of That '70s Show alums won't be returning for season two of That '90s Show in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who played Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, respectively. Not that they had much to do, but the two made a cameo in the Netflix season premiere episode "That '90s Pilot" as the parents of Mace Coronel's Jay Kelso. The three never shared a scene together as Kunis and Kutcher are the only returning original cast members without an actual arc visiting the Forman kitchen to redo their schtick.

That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Not Returning; Seth Green Returns

When asked by Entertainment Tonight as part of the Paleyfest's 25th anniversary Family Guy celebration, "No," Kunis said. "I mean, we did our thing, and they introduced our son in the show." The actress, who voices Meg Griffin in the Fox animated series, was joined by co-star Seth Green, who voices her brother Chris Griffin, who revealed his That '70s Show character Mitch Miller, will reprise his role for That '90s Show season two. Mitch, who appeared in five episodes across seasons five and six, is a classmate and rival of Topher Grace's Eric Forman. "I've already done an episode of it, and I'm going back to do another one," Green said.

That '90s Show is set in 1995 and features a new younger cast led by Callie Haverda, playing Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), visiting her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) at their home in Point Place meeting Jay, Gwen Runcl (Ashley Aufderheide), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nikki (Sam Morelos), and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan). As holdovers to the original series, Smith and Rupp are front and center this time around.

While Kunis and Kutcher's appearances were cameos in the premiere episode, Grace and Prepon appeared in a few episodes, offering support for Haverda's Leia. Wilmer Valderrama reprised his role as Fez, the former exchange student-turned-salon-franchise success, as his character is involved with Gwen's mother, Sherri Runck (Andrea Anders). Tommy Chong's Leo was in an arc that involved Leia and Kitty's quest to find the lone copy of Clerks. Having retrieved the VHS copy from him, Leia discovers, to her dismay, that he taped over the film with his audition to MTV's The Real World. Season two of That '90s Show is expected to premiere in the summer of 2024.

