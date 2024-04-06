Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, That '70s Show, That '90s Show

That '90s Show Season 2 Director Laura Prepon Offers BTS Look

Earlier today, Laura Prepon shared a BTS look at production on Netflix's That '90s Show Season 2, revealing that she will be directing.

It was back in February 2023 when fans of Netflix's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith-starring That '90s Show learned that the "That '70s Show" sequel series was renewed for a 16-episode second season. Unfortunately, the combined SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes would end up shuttering the planned May-September filming dates. But now, we have some good news to pass along regarding work on the second season – with Laura Prepon (Donna Forman) checking in from the set during an episode that they're directing.

"Kiddos visiting me at work!❤️ It was so meaningful to show them the set where I got my start as an actor when I was a kid (just turning 18) and where I'm currently directing today… talk about a full-circle moment!"

Here's a look back at the trailer and overview for the first season of Netflix's That '90s Show:

It's 1995, and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation, and Red is, well…Red.

Netflix's That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, Andrea Anders, and Sam Morelos. Familiar faces from the original series include Laura Prepon as Donna Forman, Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, Tommy Chong as Leo Chingkwake, and Jim Rash as Fenton. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner – this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner – showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

