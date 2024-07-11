Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, jodie turner-smith, Joonas Suotamo, Kogonada, Lee Jung-Jae, Leslye Headland, Review, The Acolyte

The Acolyte Episode 7 Review: Sol's Series of Unfortunate Events

The Acolyte pulls a "Rashomon" in the latest episode, "Choice," as we see the events of Brendok 16 years ago from the Jedi's perspective.

As we reach "Choice," the penultimate episode of season one of The Acolyte, we get our biggest piece of the puzzle fall into place in the mystery between the origins of twins Osha & Mae (Amandla Stenberg) as we revisit the fateful time 16 years ago back on the planet Brendok. The Leslye Headland series previously visited Brendok in the third episode, "Destiny," as the four Jedi, Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), and Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) discover exploring an unnatural phenomenon on the planet's surface as they stumble upon a coven of Force-sensitive witches. "Choice" fills it in with greater context. The following contains minor spoilers.

As "Destiny" primarily tells the Brendok incident from the Covens and twins' side, we start to get to know the twins, with Lauren Brady and Leah Brady reprising the younger versions of Osha and Mae. We discover both have very different intentions, with Osha wanting to explore becoming a Jedi and Mae not wanting to become separated from her sister, toeing the line from many in the Coven who believe the Jedi are a threat. "Choice" is told more from the Jedi perspective as we see the four most active in the entire series.

Moss tries to err on the side of caution, putting on her Star Trek prime directive hat to avoid coming off as an invader. Insisting on visiting the Coven alone, but her teammates aren't having that, especially Sol, who's suspicious of the witches and their ways. Directed by Kogonada (who did the same for "Destiny") and written by Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy, this is the best showing from the aforementioned actors along with Jodie Turner-Smith and Margarita Levieva, reprising their roles as Mothers Aniseya and Koril. Headland serves another gem as we prep for the finale, but I could have gone the rest of my life without the Star Wars franchise mentioning "midichlorians" again. The Acolyte season finale streams on July 16th on Disney+.

The Acolyte Episode 7: "Choice" Review by Tom Chang 7 / 10 The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland and director Kogonada do a commendable job bookending the flashback episode "Destiny" with "Choice" that offers some fine performances from the elder Jedi characters, especially Carrie-Anne Moss. The episode felt more like a Star Trek episode at times than Star Wars, not that there's anything wrong with that. Credits Director Kogonada

