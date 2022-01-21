The Always Sunny Podcast Courts "F***ing Creep" Demo for Video Series

If you're a fan of The Always Sunny Podcast with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, then today is extra special for you. First up, we have at least one new episode of the podcast to get through this week ("The Gang Exploits a Miracle"), and now this morning, we got a brief look at the video podcast series kicking off next week. And in the clip below, McElhenney addresses how Howerton has become the unofficial "host" of the podcast before Howerton explains why it may look like he's always on his phone (spoiler? notes) before insulting the folks who would be watching him. Which is, as McElhenney mentions, a truly "unique" way to court viewers to your new video podcast series. But best of all? It's incredibly damn funny so definitely check it out below.

So here's a look at Howerton winning over the video podcast-watching audience in the following clip, with The Always Sunny Podcast (video edition) premiering on YouTube and Spotify this Monday, January 24th. And let's not forget about the original audio podcast, which now also has a home on YouTube (you can subscribe to the podcast's channel here):

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Screws Up

Now here's a look at the bloopers videos that were released previously by FX Networks. With the release of the blooper reel for Season 15, we are now down to only three seasons left to have a perfect set (Seasons 1, 6 & 9). Keep watching this space because we're not letting up until we're 15-for-15:

UPDATE: Still no Season 1 video yet…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 2 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoN7z1QjiXE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 3 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BL3hThrTLy4&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 4 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfSjLT_n5LU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 5 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVd6BaBiTdc)

UPDATE: Still no Season 6 video yet…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 7 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpZfk01Pxw4&t=3s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 8 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yvbkgBZzgY)

UPDATE: Still no Season 9 video yet…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 10 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbZgdgBoGhE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 11 and 12 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI-2fjYYL94&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 13 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tfgsKrLTNg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 14 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wgr01hYOrF8&t=359s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XDFB16TOoo)