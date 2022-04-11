The Always Sunny Podcast Diagnoses Donkey Brains 1 Question at a Time

So last week, we shared the preview that Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast shared for this week's special episode. So remember when The (Podcast) Gang posted a hotline number on social media for some "Always Sunny" trivia that fans could try to answer by calling in? Well, the fruits of all of that labor paid off in a big way with this week's "Always Sunny" trivia-themed episode. While we'll leave it to them to explain the specifics in the previews below, basically if you made it through and answered a good number of questions right then you could win a certificate verifying that they don't have "donkey brains" (in honor of S08E10 "Reynolds vs. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense"). But if you don't? Well… donkey brains. it is!

In the newest preview for the special episode released earlier today, the gang notices that there seems to be a whole lot of "Johns" calling in:

Here's a look back at the rules of the road on how this round of "Donkey Brains/No Donkey Brains" was going to run that was released last week along with a small sample of the responses you do not want to find yourself on the receiving end of. And then make sure to check out the most recent episode "Who's Got Donkey Brains?" in its entirety here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

Here's a look at the previous major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: