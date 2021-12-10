The Always Sunny Podcast E08: Without Danny DeVito, "There Is No Show"

If it's Friday, then it's clearly time for a new episode of Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Rob McElhenney's "The Always Sunny Podcast" with a new schedule that sees episodes now dropping on Mondays and Fridays. Having covered The Gang Gets Racist" (review), "Charlie Wants An Abortion" (review), "Underage Drinking: A National Concern" (review), "Charlie Has Cancer" (review), "Gun Fever" (review), "The Gang Finds a Dead Guy" (review), and "Charlie Gets Molested" (review this weekend), the focus shifts to the game-changing second season. Because that's when Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds first entered the scene, changing the dynamic of the series in a way that both improved what was already working while adding that veteran "rebel comedian" quality the show didn't realize it needed at first.

So with a look at "Charlie Gets Crippled" (directed by McElhenney, with a story from McElhenney & Day and a teleplay by McElhenney), we're getting a preview for the newest episode of The Always Sunny Podcast (currently available for you right here) with Day, McElhenney, and Howerton paying their respects to the man who helped keep the show on the air:

Now here's a look at what's in store when The Gang heads to Ireland as Dee (Olson) takes on an actual acting gig and the rest of The Gang will do everything possible to sabotage whatever's left that Dee hasn't already self-sabotaged:

Season 15 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes To Ireland": The Gang's in Dublin! Dennis longs for a charming, authentic European experience, but ends up helping Frank with some of his business's "dirty work." Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage. Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play the role of "Obnoxious American MILF." Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 6: "The Gang's Still In Ireland": Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie's Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15: Official Trailer | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTGQiJ6sAxU)

Season 15 Episode 7: "Dee Sings in a Bog": Guided by a young priest, Mac spends a day at the seminary to truly understand what it takes to become a priest. Dennis and Frank plan an elaborate trap at the castle to humiliate Charlie's pen pal. Dee prepares for a date with an Irish doctor, only to find herself sinking in a bog. Having learned of his pen pal's true identity, Charlie bonds with him and makes a choice that will forever change the Gang. Written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 8: "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain": The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition. But one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone. Written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen.