The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Diagnose Some Donkey Brains: Preview

So it's been about a week or so since we last checked in on how things were going with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast. Basically, we've just been greedily enjoying the episodes as a weekly treat to ourselves for being good (or good-ish in nature). But this time around, we were hit with a teaser for the next episode that deserved special attention. So remember when The (Podcast) Gang posted a hotline number on social media for some "Always Sunny" trivia that fans could try to answer by calling in? Well, it looks like we're going to be seeing the fruits of all of that labor next week when folks get a chance to win a certificate verifying that they don't have "donkey brains" (in honor of S08E10 "Reynolds vs. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense") or a chance to learn that you head's just chock full of them.

So here's a look at the rules of the road on how this round of "Donkey Brains/No Donkey Brains" and just a small sample of the responses you do not want to find yourself on the receiving end of:

In the following clip from this week's episode, Howerton gets ready to show off some serious badassness as McElhenney & Day check to see if he's ready to… yup… kick in a door. And then make sure to check out the most recent episode "The Gang Solves the North Korea Situation" in its entirety here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: