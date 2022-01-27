The Always Sunny Podcast Hotline May Just Be What the World Needs Now

Only 48-hours after the debut of the first video episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, it sounds like Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz aren't wasting any time when it comes to keeping the show evolving. And we like what we're hearing. While it's been thrown out there in conversation in the past, Day teased a major addition to the podcast that he would like to see when visiting with Jimmy Kimmel on Kimmel's late-night ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. After Kimmel praised Day and the crew for the success of the podcast and promoted the move to video this week, Day explained how they're looking to continue to try new things with the podcast. And that's when Day dropped the game-changer: a hotline where they can "talk to random people." Okay, maybe Kimmel has a point and it's not the most original concept in the world- but for this show? Can you imagine an episode just based on the confusing messages they get alone? And then if they ever ran a live podcast with a live hotline? The possibilities are endless, people!

Along with the podcast, Day offers an update on the "Mario Bros" movie, discusses his new film I Want You Back, takes a stroll with Kimmel back in time to look at some of Day's early commercial work, what it's like working with his wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and more. Here's a look at Day's full visit with Kimmel from Wednesday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlie Day on Always Sunny Podcast, Playing Luigi in Mario Bros Movie & His First Commercial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnvYxE2Dh18)

Here's a look back at Howerton winning over the video podcast-watching audience (especially the 18-49 FC ("F**king Creep") Demo), with the first episode of The Always Sunny Podcast (video edition) now available (you can check out "The Gang Runs for Office" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here). And let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Screws Up

Now here's a look at the bloopers videos that were released previously by FX Networks. With the release of the blooper reel for Season 15, we are now down to only three seasons left to have a perfect set (Seasons 1, 6 & 9).

UPDATE: Still no Season 1 video yet…

UPDATE: Still no Season 6 video yet…

UPDATE: Still no Season 9 video yet…

