The Always Sunny Podcast Preview: Kaitlin Olson's "Spielberg" Moment?

If you're wondering why it's been a while since we've reported on Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast, it's basically because we've been quietly enjoying the ride for the past two months. But next week's episode is a special one because "Mac and Dennis: Manhunters" brings Kaitlin Olson back into the studios. And guess what? We have a preview clip to pass along. But make sure to stay around after as we also look at the newest addition to the podcast's offerings (and a very cool one, at that.)

In the following clip, Olson finally gets a chance to speak with "Steven Spielberg" (we have our doubts) as Howerton, McElhenney & Day explain why they've been keeping "Spielberg's" calls from her. And then make sure to check out the episode "Mac and Dennis: Manhunters" next week in its entirety & subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, which you can check out here):

But let's say you've been keeping up on the full podcast episodes, but you're looking for some specific highlights. Or do you want to turn a friend onto the podcast and need something quick & impressive to win them over with? The Always Sunny Podcast Clips YouTube channel has what you need, offering extended clips and highlights. Here's a look at the announcement video (and you can subscribe to the channel here):

But just in case you need more convincing, check out the following three clips that help make our case. In the first one (from E29 "Frank Sets Sweet Dee on Fire"), the podcast gang discusses how the show has found a new life through memes. Following that, a clip from E23, "Everybody Browns Out" offers a small sample of Day's amazing musical stylings. And finally, a clip from E22 "Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead" finds Day sharing… "The Diarrhea Audition":