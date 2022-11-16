The Always Sunny Podcast Team Member Sick; Livestream Rescheduled

Some disappointing news to report and a whole lot of healthy vibes to send out with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton's The Always Sunny Podcast tweeting this afternoon that tonight's planned birthday celebration livestream has been canceled due to one of the team members being sick. In the message posted to social media, the team behind the podcast apologized to those who made special arrangements and special plans just to attend. However, the event has been rescheduled as a live Holiday Spectacular on Monday, December 12th, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. Those who purchased tickets for tonight's livestream will see those tickets transferred to the new date, while the key art below includes instructions on how to request a refund.

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders) while promoting their docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and anything that Reynolds can say about Deadpool 3: