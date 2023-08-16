Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, lucasfilm, star wars, Tales of the Jedi, the bad batch

The Bad Batch S03, Tales of the Jedi S03 Won't Be Impacted by Closure

In a since-deleted tweet, DoP Joel Aron confirmed The Bad Batch S03 & Tales of the Jedi S03 won't be impacted by a recent studio closure.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Star Wars: The Bad Batch, executive producer & supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer & head writer Jennifer Corbett, executive producer Athena Portillo, and actors Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang brought a preview (more on that below) and confirmed that the animated series would be back in2024 for a third & final season. Along with that news came an early preview for those in attendance. Since that time, things have been pretty quiet – that is until news broke that Lucasfilm would be closing its Singapore visual effects and animation studio. On Twitter in a since-deleted tweet ("X"?), Joel Aron, director of cinematography on the animated streaming series, looked to ease the concerns of fans worried that the closure would impact the series. "Just to be clear, we're not affected by this closure. LAL is not in Singapore :) we've always been at either the ranch or where we are now in SF (or working from home!). We are still ferociously busy working with Cgcg to bring you all s3 of 'The Bad Batch' and 'Tales of the Jedi," Aron wrote, including an update on how work was going on the animated anthology series, Tales of the Jedi – on a third season?

An audience-only teaser trailer was screened at the end of the panel from back in April, giving fans a sneak peek at Season 3. It began with the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire's cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. "It is imperative that this facility remain secure," Palpatine says. "Your brilliance is a great asset to this Empire." All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega's capture at the hands of the Empire. "Omega's been waiting for us. I'm not making her wait another day." We see Omega and a sullen Crosshair, both still in Imperial custody. "I'm not giving up, Crosshair," Omega tells him. "I won't leave you, either. You're my brother." Throughout, there are glimpses of several worlds and characters, including Republic commandos, clones, Rex, plenty of giant creatures ("Why is there always a huge monster!" Wrecker asks before dropping a thermal detonator in one's mouth.), and Ming-Na Wen's fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa. With the second season having hit screens earlier this year, here's a look back at the official trailer for the streaming series:

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, "The Clone Wars"), Athena Portillo ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Rebels," "Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Resistance," NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, "Rebels") with Josh Rimes ("Resistance," "Visions") and Alex Spotswood ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels") as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor. The series returns for its second season on January 4, 2023, on the Disney+ streaming service.

