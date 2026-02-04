Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Beauty

The Beauty Here's Your Season 1 Ep. 5 "Beautiful Billionaires" Preview

Check out our preview for FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall-starring The Beauty S01E05: "Beautiful Billionaires."

Article Summary FX's The Beauty S01E05: "Beautiful Billionaires" brings high-stakes drama to Ryan Murphy's hit series.

Cooper's investigation is threatened as Byron pushes for "World Beauty Day" despite growing dangers.

Creators Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley share their excitement about the adaptation's NYCC premiere.

Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, and Anthony Russo headline a cast caught in a deadly mystery.

If there was ever a time for a game-changer on FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's (FX's American Horror Story, ABC's Doctor Odyssey) Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall-starring adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty, tonight would be that night. In S01E05: "Beautiful Billionaires," Cooper's (Peters) investigation continues – but it might be about to hit a major expiration date. Why? Because Byron (Ashton Kutcher) isn't letting little things like his new drug not being properly tested or reports of mutated variants keep him from having his "World Beauty Day" – and he has precisely the right person in Antonio (Anthony Russo) to ensure it happens. Here's a look at the overview, images, and sneak peek for tonight's chapter, followed by some insights from the cast regarding what's gone down so far.

The Beauty Season 1 Episode 5 "Beautiful Billionaires" Preview

"The Beauty" Season 1 Episode 5: "Beautiful Billionaires" – A group of billionaires gather to make history. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

Hurley, Haun Offer NYCC Screening Reactions

"Tonight, I got to see something truly special with my pal, [Jason A. Hurley]," Haun kicked off the caption to their Instagram post, which included an image gallery from the New York Comic Con (NYCC) event in October 2025. "We joined Ryan Murphy and the amazing cast for a select preview and panel for the upcoming FX tv series of THE BEAUTY. Hurley and I put so much love into writing THE BEAUTY comic series. Now, seeing the absolute magic Ryan, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, and the whole crew brought to this series genuinely brought tears to our eyes. Thanks to everyone who has helped make THE BEAUTY a reality. Love you all."

"Got to see a preview of The Beauty TV show, and a panel with the cast, with a few hundred close friends. Nothing will ever be more surreal. What an amazing experience, and thanks to everyone who made it happen," Hurley shared in their Instagram post, which included a look at the panel and the audience:

In FX's The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed "The Beauty," who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. FX's The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: What would you sacrifice for perfection?

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jessica Alexander, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jaquel Spivey, Jon Jon Briones, and John Carroll Lynch.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, and produced by 20th Television, FX's The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Hurley, who serves as a consultant.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!