The Beauty Logo Revealed; Peters, Ramos, Pope, Kutcher at Upfronts

Check out Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope & Ashton Kutcher representing FX's series adaptation of The Beauty at Disney's Upfronts.

It's been a little less than two months since we dropped an update on how things were going with Ryan Murphy, Murphy Productions (FX's Grotesquerie, ABC's Doctor Odyssey), and FX's series adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty. Thanks to Disney's Upfronts presentation on Tuesday, that changed in a very big way. Though a teaser/trailer was reportedly screened during the event, nothing has been released at the time we put this together. But what we do have to pass along is a look at some official images from Upfronts, which includes a look at the series adaptation's logo, as well as series stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher (Rebecca Hall and Isabella Rossellini also star).

The Beauty: Ryan Murphy on Connections with "Nip/Tuck," "AHS"

Back in October 2024, Murphy shared how the story connects with a number of previous and current shows in terms of themes, focuses, and questions asked. "I've always written about beauty culture in my work from my very first big thing, which was 'Nip/Tuck.' I've also done a lot of body horror in my work, mostly through 'American Horror Story.' I just think that it asks that deep, essential question that I always like to ask about anything: What would you do for love? What would you do for beauty? What would you do for money? It has all of those things that I've grappled with in my entire career, all in one package," Murphy shared about The Beauty.

In terms of the overall scope of the show, Murphy previously compared it to Game of Thrones. While that still remains to be seen, Murphy makes it clear that it's his biggest undertaking yet. "I've never done anything this big. I've never done anything international except for [2010 film] 'Eat Pray Love,'" he explained. "I'm casting all the other female parts now, but we're going all over the world next year to make it. It's a very long shoot. It's a big shoot, and it's fun. I just think it's that phrase, 'may you live in interesting times.' I think that applies to 'Grotesquerie.' It applies to 'The Beauty.' I'm trying to work out how I feel about all these times."

Originally published in 2015, here's a look at the official overview from the Image Comics website: "Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of 'The Beauty,' physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price." Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, the FX series will be executive-produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, and Eric Gitter.

