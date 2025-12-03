Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Beauty

The Beauty Set for 3-Episode Jan. 21st Premiere on FX, Hulu (IMAGES)

Premiering Jan. 21st on FX and Hulu, here's a look at Ryan Murphy's series adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's The Beauty.

Article Summary FX’s The Beauty premieres Jan. 21 with a 3-episode drop, streaming on Hulu the same night.

Ryan Murphy adapts the acclaimed comic about a beauty virus with thrilling, dark twists.

Stars Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, and Anthony Ramos lead a globe-trotting cast.

Creators Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley praise the show’s faithful, emotional adaptation.

We haven't made a mystery of how much we've been looking forward to FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's (FX's Grotesquerie, ABC's Doctor Odyssey) series adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty since it was first announced. That's why we're excited to pass along the news that the series will make its three-episode debut on Wednesday, January 21st, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX (streaming on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET and on Disney+ internationally). From there, a new episode of the 11-episode first season will premiere each following Wednesday on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET (with two episodes each over the course of the final two weeks). Along with an official overview, we have a set of first-look images and a key art poster for the adaptation waiting for you below:

In FX's The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed "The Beauty," who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. FX's The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: what would you sacrifice for perfection?

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jessica Alexander, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The Beauty Creators Offer NYCC Reactions

"Tonight, I got to see something truly special with my pal, [Jason A. Hurley]," Haun kicked off the caption to their Instagram post, which included an image gallery from the New York Comic Con (NYCC) event in October 2025. "We joined Ryan Murphy and the amazing cast for a select preview and panel for the upcoming FX tv series of THE BEAUTY. Hurley and I put so much love into writing THE BEAUTY comic series. Now, seeing the absolute magic Ryan, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, and the whole crew brought to this series genuinely brought tears to our eyes. Thanks to everyone who has helped make THE BEAUTY a reality. Love you all."

"Got to see a preview of The Beauty TV show, and a panel with the cast, with a few hundred close friends. Nothing will ever be more surreal. What an amazing experience, and thanks to everyone who made it happen," Hurley shared in their Instagram post, which included a look at the panel and the audience:

Ryan Murphy on Connections with "Nip/Tuck," "AHS"

Back in October 2024, Murphy shared how the story connects with a number of previous and current shows in terms of themes, focuses, and questions asked. "I've always written about beauty culture in my work from my very first big thing, which was 'Nip/Tuck.' I've also done a lot of body horror in my work, mostly through 'American Horror Story.' I just think that it asks that deep, essential question that I always like to ask about anything: What would you do for love? What would you do for beauty? What would you do for money? It has all of those things that I've grappled with in my entire career, all in one package," Murphy shared about The Beauty.

In terms of the overall scope of the show, Murphy previously compared it to Game of Thrones. While that still remains to be seen, Murphy makes it clear that it's his biggest undertaking yet. "I've never done anything this big. I've never done anything international except for [2010 film] 'Eat Pray Love,'" he explained. "I'm casting all the other female parts now, but we're going all over the world next year to make it. It's a very long shoot. It's a big shoot, and it's fun. I just think it's that phrase, 'may you live in interesting times.' I think that applies to 'Grotesquerie.' It applies to 'The Beauty.' I'm trying to work out how I feel about all these times."

Created and written by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, and produced by 20th Television, FX's The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Hurley, who serves as a consultant.

