The Bob's Burgers Challenge: Our 11 Bun-Toasting Best Episodes Ever

FOX's Bob's Burgers is up to its twelfth season after beginning the journey of the Belcher family back in 2011, so there are bound to be favorite episodes from each season for many fans. I've decided to pick one episode from each season, not including season twelve as it is still in progress as I write this.

After re-watching many episodes for years now, it will be hard to choose a certain favorite from certain seasons to the point where it feels like choosing a favorite child.

S01 E08 "Art Crawl": From the insanity of Gayle's animal's butthole painting collection to Louise attempting to force Andy and Ollie into making art for her makeshift business, this episode is a fantastic example of Bob's Burgers level of comedic genius.

S02 E01 "The Belchies": I will always love this one simply for both Linda & Bob wanting to reconnect with those "sex dice" and then having to find the kids at an abandoned taffy factory. Louise having a moment with Taff in the factory was another hilarious level to the viewing experience.

S03 E12 "Broadcast Wagstaff School News": It's a fantastic Tina-centered episode, but the whole family of Bob's Burgers does a fantastic job and it introduced us to a classic moment with Gene's "Little Bob."

S04 E21-22 "Wharf Horse (or How Bob Saves/Destroys the Town – Part I)" & "World Wharf II: The Wharfening (or How Bob Saves/Destroys the Town – Part II)": I had to include both of these because with such a fantastic season of Bob's Burgers as season four it became so difficult to choose. This two-part musical episode/season finale has multiple amazing moments from many characters establishing themselves in the series.

S05 E04 "Dawn of the Peck": The combination of Bob drunk singing and dancing to Donna Summer in the apartment with a bird apocalypse almost happening at the Wonder Wharf is one of the funniest things I'll ever watch.

S06 E03 "The Hauntening": A surprising episode of Bob's Burgers that worked with the character of Louise in such a fantastic way, both developing who she is and not compromising who she's always been.

S07 E01 "Flu-ouise": Introductions to the deformed and deflated version of Louise's Kuchi Kopi doll, along with Bob being an excellent dad going to a store late at night for a new one was both heartwarming and so funny. Plus another fun musical episode of Bob's Burgers.

S08 E06 "The Bleakening": This one has both amazing messages mixed throughout and such a fun original story for a holiday episode of Bob's Burgers. Plus, we got an amazing set of songs from this episode as well.

S09 E11 "Lorenzo's Oil? No, Linda's": The all too real pyramid scheme/MLM themes in this episode are so funny because of how Linda navigates the temptations of essential oils while Gayle tries too hard to stop her.

S10 E01 "The Ring (But Not Scary)": With such a great example of how much Bob loves Linda and how excellent of a minor character Nat is, this episode puts so much into showcasing the absolute best parts of their relationship. The search for the ring was just an added hilarious bonus.

S11 E22 "Vampire Disco Death Dance": In an almost love letter to Rocky Horror Picture Show, this episode of Bob's Burgers explores the way we transfer fun traditions and cultural moments to younger generations. It was also such a great example of how much Bob loves Tina and sees some of himself in her personality.