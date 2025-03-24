Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the bondsman

The Bondsman Key Art Poster: Kevin Bacon's Hub Is Gonna Catch Hell

Set to hit Prime Video on April 3rd, check out the new official poster released for Blumhouse Television's Kevin Bacon-starring The Bondsman.

Hun Halloran's (Kevin Bacon) life isn't easy – and that's after he was murdered. With Prime Video and Blumhouse Television unleashing The Bondsman across screens on April 3rd, we're getting a new look at the horror-action-drama-comedy series. Bacon's Hub is a murdered bounty hunter who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons – with the help and hindrance of his estranged family – Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned, pushing him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music. With ten days to go, we're getting a look at a new key art poster spotlight some of our major players – here's a look:

"It is very violent and has a lot of blood and scares, but it also has some tongue-in-cheek aspects," Bacon shared about the Prime Video series during a recent profile in Vanity Fair. "It's oftentimes funny, and it also has a lot of heart." Along with Bacon, the series also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black). Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was previously released – with Prime Video's The Bondsman set to hit screens on April 3rd:

Created by Grainger David and stemming from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, and CrimeThink Production Company, Prime Video's The Bondsman is executive-produced by Oleson, Bacon, Grainger, and Paul E. Shapiro; and Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television – with Erik Holmberg serving as co-executive producer.

