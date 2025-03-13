Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the bondsman

The Bondsman Teaser: Got Demon Problems? Pot O' Gold's Here to Help

Having problems with demons? Prime Video and Blumhouse Television's Kevin Bacon-starring The Bondsman knows exactly who you need to call...

Article Summary Kevin Bacon stars in The Bondsman as a resurrected bounty hunter hunting escaped demons.

The series blends horror, comedy, and heart with blood, scares, and heartfelt family dynamics.

The teaser urges viewers to call "1-800-POT-0-GOLD" for their demon troubles.

The Bondsman, produced by Blumhouse, debuts on Prime Video on April 3rd.

In Prime Video and Blumhouse Television's The Bondsman, Kevin Bacon's Hub Halloran is a murdered bounty hunter who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music. Of course, there's nothing wrong with getting a little help with your demon-hunting – and that's where Pot O' Gold comes in. Do you or someone you know believe that someone's acting way too off – like they could actually be a demon? Well, just give 1-800-POT-0-GOLD (1-844-768-0465) a call, and Hub and his team will come calling. At least, that's what we're getting from the meta teaser for the Prime Video series:

For a look at what Pot O' Gold has to offer, here's a fun teaser for Prime Video's The Bondsman, debuting April 3rd:

"It is very violent and has a lot of blood and scares, but it also has some tongue-in-cheek aspects," Bacon shared about the Prime Video series during a recent profile in Vanity Fair. "It's oftentimes funny, and it also has a lot of heart." Along with Bacon, the series also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black). Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was previously released – with Prime Video's The Bondsman set to hit screens on April 3rd:

Created by Grainger David and stemming from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, and CrimeThink Production Company, Prime Video's The Bondsman is executive-produced by Oleson, Bacon, Grainger, and Paul E. Shapiro; and Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television – with Erik Holmberg serving as co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!