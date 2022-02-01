The Book of Boba Fett: Armorer & Bo-Katan Have Twitter Mini Face-Off

Given what's transpired in the memorable fifth episode of The Manda… er I mean The Book of Boba Fett in "Return of the Mandalorian", we got quite a few fan favorites who made their return. One was the Armorer, not seen since the first season, played by Emily Swallow. In the episode, not only was she able to melt down the spear make from Beskar into something for Grogu, but she was also able to provide guidance to Din (Pedro Pascal) on his legendary weapon of Mandalore, the Darksaber. As the two talked about how he came upon the weapon winning it in combat from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), he namedropped a previous owner in Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), which she can't rightfully own since as per tradition can only be won in battle. Rituals and traditions aside, Sackhoff, who didn't appear in the episode, tweeted quoting Swallow's character "Bo-Katan is a cautionary tale."

Will Armorer & Bo-Katan Meet on Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, or…?

With presumably a nudge and a wink, Swallow playfully tweeted her response. With the conclusion of "Return of the Mandalorian", things appear to come full circle with Din presumably returning the favor to help Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) with his Pyke syndicate issues. While there's speculation that we might see Grogu again and how flashback-driven the Disney+ series is, I wouldn't be surprised if we do see the Armorer and Bo-Katan actually have words on The Book of Boba Fett or the third season of The Mandalorian, but the earlier is likely not going to be keen on the whole "removing the helmet" deal that the latter is so comfortable doing as she asked so sternly of Din in his arrival. Not liking his delay and honest answer, we see Din do his Charlie Brown walk of shame upon leaving her.

Here's a look at the Twitter exchange between the two: