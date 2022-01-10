The Book of Boba Fett Key Art: Black Krrsantan, The Twins & Tuskens

If it's Monday and there are less than 48 hours to go until a new episode of a Marvel Studios or Lucasfilm series premieres, then you know what it's time for, right? Yup, time to give out some character profile key art high honors! And with Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett currently in full swing and creeping up on its third episode, it's only fair that the spotlight shines on some of the "business acquaintances" that Boba (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) find themselves dealing with as well as some those who taught Boba how to survive post-Sarlaac Pit. So with that in mind, we have a look at Black Krrsantan and his employer, Jabba's two cousins "The Twins"; as well as the Tuskens:

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect (with the third episode of "The Mandalorian" spinoff series set to hit Disney+ this Wednesday, January 12):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Being Boba Fett | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoPGDDQPCG4)

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Wen, Morrison, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Return of a Legend | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney + (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9Qa40LZyU)

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first two episodes currently streaming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)