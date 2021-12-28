The Book of Boba Fett Still Missing "Holiday Special" Chapter

It's hard to believe it but we're now down to less than 24 hours until Disney+ and Lucasfilm open The Book of Boba Fett. Set in "The Mandalorian" universe, the spinoff series finds legendary & infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary & master assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) returning to the sands of Tatooine to lay claim to the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. And it's a mission they intend to complete either through respect… or by fear. To make sure everyone's up-to-speed, the streaming service is offering a look back at Boba's journey from young clone to legend as he blazed a path across the franchise's galaxy. But much like the previously-released featurette from What's Up, Disney+, there's still one major bit of history missing. Yup, the bane of George Lucas's existence, CBS's 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

For those who missed the pop-culture history lesson the first time… set between the original film and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the special was truly "special" in that it proved to be that rare instance when something can be so righteously bad that it actually swings all the way around to being enjoyable in an ironic & masochistic way. But it was highlighted by the first official "Star Wars" cartoon with the animated segment "The Faithful Wookiee," which was also the first time fans were introduced to Boba Fett. So then why didn't it make the cut? The segment itself made its way onto the streamer so there's that acknowledgment. Here's an extended look at the (nearly) complete history of Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" universe:

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. In the following teaser released on Christmas Day, someone wants to know who it is who enters unannounced. But Boba Fett knows that they know damn well who he is:

Here's a look behind the scenes with Morrison, Wen, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, hitting Disney+ on Wednesday, December 29:

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written The Mandalorian season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka (with Rangers of the New Republic no longer in active development) in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all of the series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with things set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.