The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)

A little more than a year after it was first announced (and just inching in under the 2021 wire), Disney+ and Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett premiered its first episode earlier this morning. The streamer's "Mandalorian" spinoff series finds legendary & infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary & master assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) returning to the sands of Tatooine to lay claim to the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. But while it's still early to get an overall sense of whether or not the live-action series is off a good start, there's already one aspect of it that some viewers are thrilled with. And it's an issue that's been brought up in the past when it comes to both Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios series. So with that said, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign just in case though you'll see pretty quickly that specific details don't matter when it comes to the bigger issue in play.

Without getting into too heavy of details, the first episode pretty much offers us Boba's perspective on his backstory, from how he survived the Sarlacc Pit in 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi to some of the events that led to his appearance during the second season of The Mandalorian. We also jump into the here-and-now as we see Boba and Fennec laying the groundwork for their takeover of the Tatooine underworld. Now some viewers see that as a whole lot of ground to cover to get them up-to-speed on what they need to know, which is why they're taking issue with "Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land" having a runtime total of only 39 minutes. And that's a complaint that's plagued "Star Wars" and MCU series since the streamer first came to life. It's also left some wondering whether Marvel views their streaming series as television series first or elongated films that then get edited into chapters (thus, the varying lengths that previous series' episodes have had). Now here's a look at the audio music video for Ludwig Göransson's main title theme "The Book of Boba Fett":

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. In the following teaser released on Christmas Day, someone wants to know who it is who enters unannounced. But Boba Fett knows that they know damn well who he is:

Here's a look behind the scenes with Morrison, Wen, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written The Mandalorian season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka (with Rangers of the New Republic no longer in active development) in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all of the series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with things set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.