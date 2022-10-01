The Boulet Brothers Introduce "Dragula: Titans" Cast of Horrors

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streamer for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, unveiled the cast for the new spin-off series, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans. Based on the popular competition reality show The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, the series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, October 25, on Shudder and AMC+ with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly.

Hosted and created by "horror's new icons" the Boulet Brothers, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans is a ten-episode spin-off series starring some of the most popular drag icons from the show's previous seasons competing in a grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges for one hundred-thousand-dollar grand prize, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour and the first ever "Dragula Titans" crown and title. The drag monsters set to return are Abhora, Astrud Aurelia, Erika Klash, Evah Destruction, HoSo Terra Toma, Kendra Onixxx, Koco Caine, Melissa Befierce, Victoria Elizabeth Black, and Yovska.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans Cast:

HoSo Terra Toma (she/her, they/them)

Previously Competed On: Season 4

Hometown: HBC, Seoul, South Korea

Fresh off The Boulet Brothers' Dragula World Tour, Hoso has quickly transformed from a self-described drag yokai into a full-blown kaiju monster. Their drag and performance skills have exploded in scale, and they feel they are "much, much harder to beat this time around." A top finalist on Season 4, Hoso's drag is ever-changing, and they plan on unleashing their demented and deranged visions on Titans and beyond.

Astrud Aurelia (she/her, they/them)

Previously Competed On: Season 4

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Astrud returns to the competition with the goal of showcasing her dark fantasy style and Lovecraftian-inspired drag at the grandest scale. Since Season4 of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, she's shed her punk rock style and evolved into a reptilian drag creature ready to serve and present "everything BUT human." With a killer start and explosive exit in her original season, Astrud has persevered through her early extermination and pushed herself to become more than a formidable monster.

Kendra Onixxx (she/her)

Previously Competed On: Season 2, Resurrection

Hometown: Riverside, California

One of the fiercest performers to ever compete on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, Kendra's high-energy stage shows and edgy fashion flare make her a Titan that should not be underestimated. Kendra's drag has evolved "ten-fold" since her time on Resurrection, and with her unapologetically Black aesthetic now fully formed and refined, she's hungry to slay the third time around.

Koco Caine (they/them)

Previously Competed On: Season 4

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

The undisputed fan-favorite succubus of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 4, Koco is an ever-evolving artist bringing their ultimate glam-gore seductress back to our screens at Level 100. Since their season, Koco has morphed into "the deadliest fetish femme fatale in the West", and this time around, they came to devour the competition.

Victoria Elizabeth Black (she/her)

Previously Competed On: Season 2, Resurrection

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Victoria is a shape-shifting ghoul that marries her expert special effects and set design skills with top-notch horror references to bring true nightmarish looks and stage performances to life. Victoria plans to keep pushing drag beyond the normal realms of possibility and create a world for monsters and queer art to flourish. Post-Resurrection, she's mastered the "art of Victoria" and is ready to slaughter any challenge (or competitor) on her way to the crown.

Yovska (she/her, he/him, they/them)

Previously Competed On: Season 3

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula's very own viral monster from Season 3, Yovska is back to haunt your digital dreams long after you sign off. Self-described as "the Trisha Paytas of the underworld," Yovska has taken the time to hone their craft and crank up the crazy, campy, and terrifying drag further than any masked monster has taken it before. Yovska perfectly blurs the deranged and disturbed, and anything goes with this kooky wildcard competitor.

Erika Klash (she/her, they/them)

Previously Competed On: Season 2

Hometown: Queens, New York

Erika is the demonic glitch-zombie crossing over from cyberspace to terrorize viewers across all dimensions. Known as "the cockroach of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" for surviving multiple exterminations in Season 2, Erika has learned to inject her horror nerdom across all facets of her drag with precision. A newfound specialty in costuming and UV-makeup proves that Erika is prepared to claw her way to the top, pixel by pixel.

Evah Destruction (she/her, they/them)

Previously Competed On: Season 3

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Hairy, scary, and always bringing a look, Evah will keep you guessing what she'll turn out next. Evah is refreshed and emboldened and wants to continue to show people that "all hair is beautiful," whether in drag or in everyday life. A deadly frontrunner on Season 3, Evah has since immersed herself in her craft and understanding of the drag artist within, confident that "the script has been flipped" and that nothing will stand in her way from the title.

Abhora (he/him, they/them)

Previously Competed On: Season 2

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Abhora is "your worst fears and your greatest delights" all wrapped up in a bloody, beautiful mess. The most polarizing character on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 2, they've returned to the competition with a stronger vision of their art and leaned into their non-traditional drag for the better. A bonafide enigma of the series, Abhora is confident "there is no one else like me; many have tried, all have failed."

Melissa Befierce (she/her, he/him)

Previously Competed On: Season 1

Hometown: South Central LA, California

The original glamor ghoul all the way back from The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 1, Melissa is a competitor who has proven they should never be underestimated. She's polished and "always looking for her 10s," but she's not afraid to give you her monster side on and off the main stage when needed. Since her season, Melissa has picked up skills in prosthetics and creature makeup, mastered her high-energy performances and gags, and is prepared to "speak her mind" to any competitor who needs to be checked. Melissa wants to show that there's a monster within every performer, no matter if you're a killer beauty queen or not.

Along with returning fan-favorite competitors, there will also be a rotating cast of guest judges from the show's past and present, including horror icon Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows), Justin Simien (director of Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion film), David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad), pop metal princess Poppy, drag superstars Alaska and Katya, and horror royalty Joe Bob Briggs (The Last Drive-In), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun) and Barbara Crampton (Reanimator, Jakob's Wife) to name a few, with surprise guests making unannounced appearances along the way.