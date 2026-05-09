Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys Drops "Supernatural" Remix with Ackles, Padalecki & Collins

Check out Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins channeling their Supernatural alter-egos in a "remix" of The Boys S05E05 moment.

Article Summary Prime Video drops a The Boys Supernatural remix, with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins back together.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 lets the trio replay a key scene as their Supernatural alter-egos in a fan-pleasing twist.

Episode 5 sends Homelander and Soldier Boy to Mister Marathon, where a hunt for V1 sparks chaos, reveals, and bloodshed.

Misha Collins debuts as Malchemical, while Jared Padalecki’s Mister Marathon adds dark comedy to The Boys final season.

The only thing better than the news that Supernatural stars and friends Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins would be reuniting on-screen during the final run of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys? Learning that the trio had a chance to run through the scene as their Supernatural characters. Scratch that. There's actually one other thing that tops both of those: actually being able to check out the take for ourselves – and that's exactly what fans had a chance to do, with Prime Video releasing the clip. In a word? Awesome.

Here's a look at the "Supernatural Remix" of that famous/infamous moment from the fifth episode of the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys:

The threesome had been teasing it for months now. Of course, we're talking about the on-screen reunion of Supernatural stars Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins in Prime Video's The Boys S05E05: "One-Shots." What did we know going into the episode? Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy are on the hunt for a sample of V1, the original form of Compound V – and the very thing that can make Homelander immortal. That brings them to the home of Mister Marathon (Padalecki), The Seven's original speedster before he was replaced by A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

It seems Mister Marathon is a walking encyclopedia of all of the shady, underhanded shit that Vought's pulled off over the decades; he knows where the bodies are buried, so to speak. So, who better for Homelander and Soldier Boy to visit than him? As for Collins, Kripke revealed in a recent interview that Collins was tapped to play Malchemical. In the comics universe, Malchemical is an elemental shapeshifter who was kicked off Team Titanic (a supes group comprised of sidekicks) after details of his sexual misconduct with another team member surfaced. Assigned to Super Duper, Malchemical would prove to be a cruel and abusive team leader.

The Boys S05E05: "One-Shots" – "Supernatural" Reunion Thoughts

After learning from an imprisoned Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) that Mister Marathon might be the lead that they need, Homelander and Soldier Boy make their way to the speedster's debaucherous mansion.

"Where washed-up supes go to die: Sony Pictures TV." A great inside joke from Homelander about one of the show's studios. It's also interesting to learn that there's a cinematic subculture to supes films outside of the VCU (with Vought apparently protecting its IP in a very big way).

"Supernatural Speedster": Very nice easter egg there.

I could listen to Seth Rogan, Will Forte, Kumail Nanjiani, Misha Collins, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse talking in their d-bag alt-reality version of themselves as its own episode. From how they sold out folks like Channing Tatum to how they sucked up to Homelander, it was hard to feel for them when Soldier Boy uses them as blood-splattered speedbumps against Mister Marathon. I have a whole lot of love for the self-deprecating going on.

An interesting contrast in the scene where Mister Marathon takes Homelander and Soldier Boy into his Vought archives. While Soldier Boy takes a trip down memory lane, Homelander looks at Mister Marathon with disgust after viewing his supply of Diddy-like baby oil. Interesting note: this scene is worth going over because it feels like there are some solid "Vought Rising" easter eggs in play.

Oh, yeah… that photo of Clara Vought got to Soldier Boy in a big way – even Homelander sensed it.

And now we know how Mason Dye's Bombsight will be introduced. Soldier Boy doesn't sound like he's a fan, but it looks like he might have the V1 that they're looking for.

At this point, I'm already giving serious props to Padalecki and Collins because they are playing so against type, yet doing it in a way that's natural and not, "Oh, look at us! We're being naughty!" It speaks to their qualities as actors. Meanwhile, Ackles continues killing it with the complexities he's bringing to Soldier Boy – especially as we learn more about his backstory.

The visual of Homelander as the lone kid, sitting on the bench waiting for his dad to finish doing "adult stuff" was striking.

Wow, Homelander really, really doesn't like the memes.

"Chill out, MacGruber! Everything's cool!" Mister Marathon with a killer line to Forte.

Okay, the big moment: Homelander has been knocked out by Malchemical – with Mister Marathon and Malchemical looking to convince Soldier Boy to put down Homelander once and for all. It's a fascinating exchange, where even the underbelly of the supes universe sees the threat that Homelander poses – and even Soldier Boy understands how what Homelander is doing isn't in his personal best interest. If there was ever a moment in the entire segment that demonstrated the chemistry that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins have, it's this one. Padalecki and Collins make you forget for a second what scumbags they are because they're convincing in their arguments against Homelander – the same argument that we would all make (though for different reasons).

"No one fucks my son but me." That brief, confused exchange was golden, with points to Padalecki for the facial reaction.

Oh, wow. Poor Craig Robinson. But nice American Pickle line from Mister Marathon to Rogen.

The baby oil trap was a smooth move by Soldier Boy, and those leg-breaking moments were brutal. But not nearly as brutal as how Homelander chose to end Mister Marathon's race… permanently.

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