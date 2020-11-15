The Boys: Eric Kripke Isn't Sure Trump Supporters Understand Series

In the world of Amazon Prime's The Boys, there's never any rest for either the wicked or the wise, with showrunner/EP Eric Kripke and the team already looking at a pretty busy 2021. Coming off a second season that somehow found a way to be even more impressive than the first, Kripke is looking to get back in front of the cameras for the third season early next year. In addition, EP Craig Rosenberg is spearheading a college-based spinoff series, and Claudia Doumit's (Timeless) Congresswoman Victoria Neuman and Colby Minifie's (Fear the Walking Dead) Ashley Barrett were promoted to series regulars. And let's not forget that we also have Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as the "Homelander-Before-Homelander" himself, Soldier Boy- with a chance of The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan reuniting with his SPN Family for a role, also (production schedules permitting).

This month's also be a pretty good one for Kripke on the election front, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris set to be the next President and Vice-President of the United States of America. Now, Kripke's not really made it a secret that he's no fan of Donald Trump– even going so far as to let the SPN Family know that leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) would definitely be Biden/Harris supporters. But while Kripke may be thrilled with the results, not everyone else is- and on Saturday, they made their way to Washington D.C. for a march to make it known that they support Democracy and are against every American having their vote counted (don't bother making your brain bleed over that one). So during the "Million-Minus-997,283-Men March," some not-so-fine folks had someone dressed up in a Homelander costume with a Trump mask, apparently "arresting" Biden (who's in a prison outfit- again, don't bleed out trying to apply logic or reason).

Well, if you're asking yourself how anyone who's actually watched the show for at least one episode would find being compared to Homelander then we're right along with you. And as you're about to see, so is Kripke- because it's not that Trump shouldn't be compared to Homelander. Just the opposite, because there are so many similarities. But to see that as a good thing means you think Homelander's the "hero" of the series and… well… you're just not getting it:

Kripke and the team behind the Amazon Prime series are already looking to get back in front of the cameras for the third season in early 2021 (with Rosenberg-directed "Payback" kicking off the new season), and Kripke and Rosenberg also have a spinoff in the pipeline (written by Rosenberg, the series received a fast track order from the streaming service). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (not surprisingly, run by Vought International), the series is being described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.