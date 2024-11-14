Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, prime video, the boys

The Boys Final Season Starts Shooting in "Less Than Two Weeks": Kripke

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that Season 5 begins filming in less than two weeks and shared how much the cast knows so far.

Okay, the pieces of the puzzle are slowly coming together. We know that the fifth season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys will also be its final season. We know that the spinoff series Gen V will roll out its second season in 2025. We know that production is underway on the Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash-starring spinoff prequel series Vought Rising. We know that Gael García Bernal and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer are looking to develop a spinoff series based in Mexico. Not too shabby, right? Well, we got another major puzzle piece earlier today, with Collider reporting via an interview with Kripke that: "We start shooting a week from Monday. That's less than two weeks."

That must mean that Kripke has already revealed to the cast how it's all going to end, right? "I have not," Kripke shared. "We're far enough along that I can pitch out the character-wide arcs, but they're the emotional arcs, so the actors can start working on what their journey is and some of the twists and turns of what goes where. Frankly, some of them we're still working out, but we have a solid sense of where they all go, emotionally."

The Boys Season 5: Random Notes…

In August, Antony Starr (Homelander) checked in with Team LJ Supersuits – the amazing team that crafts some of the finest costume work going today. Based on the images he shared on Instagram from his visit, it looks like some Season 5 costume work is already underway – but in case you missed the ten-ton hint, Kripke was kind enough to drive the point home:

"Saw the lovely team at [Team LJ Supersuits] today….Good times ahead. Keep going, kiddos," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at his visit to their offices/workshops:

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

