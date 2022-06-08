Masters of the Universe: Revolution Announced, Key Art Poster Released

Some huge news to report to kick off Wednesday's animation presentation for Netflix's Geeked Week. How huge? It's "Revolution-ary"! The streaming service, Mattel Television & Powerhouse Animation announced Masters of the Universe: Revolution, making it official with brand new key art. Produced by Mattel Television with animation from Powerhouse Animation, Masters of the Universe: Revolution is an all-new story that brings the focus to He-Man vs. Skeletor as you've never seen them before. It's technology versus magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia. With the all-star voice cast to be announced, Kevin Smith, Rob David, Ted Biaselli, Christopher Keenan, and Frederic Soulie will serve as executive producers (and yes, it's a sequel, follow-up series).

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation- Part 2 to help set the mood:

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.