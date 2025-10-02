Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

The Boys/Gen V: New Vought CEO Sister Sage Welcomes Us to "Phase 2"

Over in The Boys/Gen V universe, headlines were made when Vought International rolled out a welcome video for its newest CEO, Sister Sage.

Though a new episode of the hit spinoff series' second season dropped today, our focus for this go-around is on some major game-changing "meta" news that was announced that will impact Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V. With where things left off last season with The Boys, we knew that Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) had a "bigger picture" plan in play that involved Homelander (Antony Starr) and Vought International. Well, Sage has gotten herself into a position to shift things into "Phase 2" by being announced as the new CEO of Vought International. In the clip above, we get some clues to what that could mean – with lines like, "We're the very fabric that holds this democracy together. Protecting those who don't even know they need it and preventing sparks from igniting the flame." But it's this last part that's truly chilling: "But it's not the past or the present I'm concerned with. It's your future. America's future. One day you'll see it like I already have. And you'll be amazed at how super it looks." With Homelander in 24/7 "governmental dictator" mode, we're not surprised that Vought would need new leadership. But still… uh-oh…

With Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order now in play, the sophomore year of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V is going to prove to be deadlier than ever. At Godolkin University, mysterious new Dean and supe Cipher (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum promising to make students more powerful than ever. Top-ranked supes Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated as heroes ("Guardians of Godolkin"), while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) return to a very different school after being burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes will have to wait, with a war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize – a program that leads directly to Marie.

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, Valorie Curry's Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

