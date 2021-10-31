The Boys Halloween: Jack Quaid Goes Futurama; Eric Kripke Goes Meta

We thought we would be taking a brief break from our The Boys Season 3 "watch" to enjoy a little Halloween fun related to the Amazon series. And while we did get the fun, leave it to showrunner & EP Eric Kripke to still slip in a wink-and-a-nod to the fans to remind them that the team is still grinding away on the upcoming season. In a pre-Halloween tweet, Kripke shared a look at his costume for this year- an uncanny portrayal of an unshaven series showrunner who's deep into editing a new season. That said, he wants fans to know that there's always a little time to check out some cool The Boys cosplay so the offer to share some looks is also included.

Here's a look at Kripke's impressive costume work (still gives us goosebumps), followed by Jack Quaid's meme-honoring Halloween effort:

We've all seen the meme by now, the one from the Futurama episode "Attack of the Killer App" where Fry cuts off being given all of the warnings about the new "eyePhone" by thrusting a fistful of money at the cashier and saying, "Shut up and take my money." It's become a standard-bearer when it comes to expressing on social media just how badly you need whatever it is that's going on sale. Here's a look at the meme in case you need a reminder:

But now let Quaid show you how it looks in real-life (and most likely unleashing a social media campaign to get him to star in a live-action series or move… which now that we think about it… hmmm…)

Vought News Network (VNN) anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) and his "Seven on 7" segment returned earlier this month to offer a whole bunch of corporate-approved "news" updates (ones that also offer some insight into Season 3). First up, it looks like the Stormfront-loving "The Stormchasers" want some public answers about her whereabouts. From there, The Deep (Chace Crawford) welcomes a new baby bottlenose dolphin named Dinky to Oceanland. Following that, we learn that Vought has purchased Christian-owned organic grocery chain Heaven's Harvest. And as for Starlight (Erin Moriarty), she's gone back to her classic costume (which is selling out for Halloween and getting close to Homelander costume numbers). Next up, Livewire broke up a drug ring in Madison, Wisconsin, moving drugs via candy. Then a "Breaking News" segment finds a very "explosive" Season 2 face being hunted as a "homicidal hitchhiker"- with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) quietly vowing to track her down. Finally, Coleman ends the segment with a rant against the FBSA (Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs), Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and "supe-hating lapdog" Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

As for our commercial, The Deep's personal PR campaign continues with his partnership with Liquid Death as Chief Sustainability Associate in support of their #DeathtoPlastic campaign. But this is where things get really meta because Liquid Death is a very real water brand and #DeathtoPlastic is a very real charitable initiative. Liquid Death takes the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and packages it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the marketing of other brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. And as part of the #DeathToPlastic initiative, Liquid Death donates 10% of the proceeds to charitable causes and nonprofits that are providing safe drinking water to communities around the world where it is not immediately available and cleaning up plastic garbage out of the ocean.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (October 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRVcXtbNgpY&t=1s)

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can also look forward to seeing more than just Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural) turn as original supe Soldier Boy. Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) has been tapped for the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight. Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk. In addition, Frances Turner (The Man In The High Castle), Kristin Booth (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), and Jack Doolan (Marcella) have joined the new season in recurring roles. Turner is set as Monique, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) wife. Booth and Doolan are on board as supe siblings Tessa and Tommy, otherwise known as "The TNT Twins."